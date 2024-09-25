Closing the gap in the Interurban Trail - Leafline walking tour

Senate Transportation Chairman Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, and David Urbina of Cascade Bicycle Club.

Attendees included state Sen. Marko Liias of Edmonds, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and a supporter of trails and bike infrastructure statewide; Christine Frizzell, mayor of Lynnwood; Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Lynnwood City Council; and Rory Paine-Donovan, Mountlake Terrace City Council.The event was organized by the Leafline Trails Coalition, a partnership of government agencies, nonprofits, trail managers, businesses including REI, community groups, bike advocates including Cascade Bicycle Club and other parties working to connect the 450 miles of biking and walking trails in the central Puget Sound Region to form a connected regional network that would enable more people to bike and walk for sustainability, health, transportation and recreation.