Closing the gap in the Interurban Trail - Leafline walking tour

“This is an infrastructure gap that affects all residents of Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood and the region, and closing it will improve biking and walking for everyone in the area,” said David Urbina of Cascade Bicycle Club.

Ed. note: SR 104 is variously named Ballinger Way (east of I-5), 244th SW (in Snohomish County), NE 205th (in King County), Lake Ballinger Way (in Snohomish county), Edmonds Way (west to the ferry dock)The group walked a quarter mile section of former rail line corridor that trail supporters and elected officials hope to convert into a paved segment of the Interurban Trail. The grassy right of way currently dead ends at a steep bramble covered slope that leads up to SR 104.The walk was an opportunity to see the topography and familiarize the community with the options for closing the gap and connecting the severed segments of the trail. Alternatives being considered include a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 104, though a design study will be commissioned to determine the most feasible alternatives.Individuals who want to learn more can go to Bridge the Gap