Closing the gap in the Interurban Trail - Leafline walking tour
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
|35 attendees walking the Interurban Trail Gap right of way where the trail would be rebuilt.
By Paul Tolmé
Thirty five people including local and state elected officials gathered Friday, September 20, 2024 in Mathay Ballinger Park in Edmonds to learn about and advance efforts to close a gap in the Interurban Trail along SR 104 in Shoreline.
Ed. note: SR 104 is variously named Ballinger Way (east of I-5), 244th SW (in Snohomish County), NE 205th (in King County), Lake Ballinger Way (in Snohomish county), Edmonds Way (west to the ferry dock)
The group walked a quarter mile section of former rail line corridor that trail supporters and elected officials hope to convert into a paved segment of the Interurban Trail. The grassy right of way currently dead ends at a steep bramble covered slope that leads up to SR 104.
The walk was an opportunity to see the topography and familiarize the community with the options for closing the gap and connecting the severed segments of the trail. Alternatives being considered include a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 104, though a design study will be commissioned to determine the most feasible alternatives.
Individuals who want to learn more can go to Bridge the Gap
“This is an infrastructure gap that affects all residents of Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood and the region, and closing it will improve biking and walking for everyone in the area,” said David Urbina of Cascade Bicycle Club.
|Senate Transportation Chairman Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, and David Urbina of Cascade Bicycle Club.
Attendees included state Sen. Marko Liias of Edmonds, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and a supporter of trails and bike infrastructure statewide; Christine Frizzell, mayor of Lynnwood; Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Lynnwood City Council; and Rory Paine-Donovan, Mountlake Terrace City Council.
The event was organized by the Leafline Trails Coalition, a partnership of government agencies, nonprofits, trail managers, businesses including REI, community groups, bike advocates including Cascade Bicycle Club and other parties working to connect the 450 miles of biking and walking trails in the central Puget Sound Region to form a connected regional network that would enable more people to bike and walk for sustainability, health, transportation and recreation.
Learn more about Leafline here
