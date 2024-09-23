Shoreline Community College presents Dandylyon Drama: Fall 2024 Youth Performance Classes
Monday, September 23, 2024
Whether your child dreams of performing under the spotlight, singing Broadway hits, or learning the behind-the-scenes magic of theater, Dandylyon Drama has something to spark their creativity!
Classes Offered:
World’s Funniest Broadway Songs
Perfect for budding performers, this class introduces students to some of the funniest songs in Broadway history. Children will learn to sing, dance, and act their way through fun-filled numbers.
Ages: 6-10, 10-12, 13-18
Dates: 9/19 - 11/16
Register here
Backstage Crew
For teens interested in the technical side of theater, this course offers an introduction to stage management, lighting, sound, and set design.
Ages: 14+
Dates: 9/19 - 11/16
Register here
Homeschool Performers - Comedy & Improv
Designed for homeschool students, this class focuses on comedic timing, improvisation, and building confidence through laughter.
Ages: 13-18
Dates: 9/19 - 11/16
Register here
All classes are held at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, 1500 Building, Shoreline WA 98133.
Sign up now and get ready to see your kids shine on stage with Dandylyon Drama!
