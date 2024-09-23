City of LFP 2025-2026 Budget Season - two meetings this week
Monday, September 23, 2024
The City of Lake Forest Park is in its biennial budget cycle, during which the Mayor and staff have been preparing the Mayor’s Preliminary Budget for 2025-2026 to guide the City’s priorities and initiatives over the next two years.
Throughout September, the City Council has been reviewing the Mayor’s Preliminary Budget with a series of public meetings, featuring detailed department presentations from each city department.
There are two meetings this week
- 23-Sep-24 Monday Detailed Department Presentations of Mayor's Proposed Budget 6:00PM Committee of the Whole, Open to the Public
- 26-Sep-24 Thursday Continued Department Presentations of Mayor's Proposed Budget 6:00PM Special Work Session, Open to Public
See the adopted budget calendar for the specific dates and times of further meetings.
The Mayor, City Council, and staff welcome and encourage resident participation in the budget process.
This month culminates in a City Council Special Meeting on September 30, 2024, 6:00pm where residents are invited to provide public comment on the Preliminary Budget following the month of presentations detailing the construction of the 2025-2026 Biennial Budget.
City Hall is located in the northeast corner of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
