City of LFP 2025-2026 Budget Season - two meetings this week

The City of Lake Forest Park is in its biennial budget cycle, during which the Mayor and staff have been preparing the Mayor’s Preliminary Budget for 2025-2026 to guide the City’s priorities and initiatives over the next two years.

There are two meetings this week

See the adopted budget calendar for the specific dates and times of further meetings.



The Mayor, City Council, and staff welcome and encourage resident participation in the budget process.





This month culminates in a City Council Special Meeting on September 30, 2024, 6:00pm where residents are invited to provide public comment on the Preliminary Budget following the month of presentations detailing the construction of the 2025-2026 Biennial Budget.



City Hall is located in the northeast corner of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.