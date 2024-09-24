Don't get used to the clover
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
|The city really does want the grass to
grow with not so much clover.
Photo by Seattle Poppy
The city did not intend to create a monoculture of clover. The contractor used a seed blend that contained too much clover.
The area will be re-seeded this month with a blend that contains some clover but will have more grass.
"A grass blend is more suited for foot traffic while the clover is easily squashed and torn up."
The dog park is located at 108 NE 161st Street, Shoreline WA 98155.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment