Don't get used to the clover

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The city really does want the grass to
grow with not so much clover.
Photo by Seattle Poppy
So it turns out that the clover at the Ridgecrest Dog Park is a mistake.

The city did not intend to create a monoculture of clover. The contractor used a seed blend that contained too much clover.

The area will be re-seeded this month with a blend that contains some clover but will have more grass. 

"A grass blend is more suited for foot traffic while the clover is easily squashed and torn up."

The dog park is located at 108 NE 161st Street, Shoreline WA 98155.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  