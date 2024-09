Don't get used to the clover

The city really does want the grass to

grow with not so much clover.

Photo by Seattle Poppy So it turns out that the clover at the Ridgecrest Dog Park is a mistake.





"A grass blend is more suited for foot traffic while the clover is easily squashed and torn up."









--Diane Hettrick







The city did not intend to create a monoculture of clover. The contractor used a seed blend that contained too much clover.The area will be re-seeded this month with a blend that contains some clover but will have more grass.The dog park is located at 108 NE 161st Street , Shoreline WA 98155.