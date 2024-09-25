What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? September 25 – October 1





Learn about Robots with Aftershock 9880



Wednesday, September 25, 2024



4:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Join FTC robotics team Aftershock 9880, from Edmonds Heights K-12, for a hands-on STEM workshop! Learn more about FIRST and its robotics opportunities and how to get involved. Activities include simple coding, exploring cool mechanisms and driving robots! Grades 2 to 8. Registration not required, but space is limited.







Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, September 26, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Check. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person.







Talk Time Class



Friday, September 27, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Trivia Night



Friday, September 27, 2024



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Join for a fun night of trivia hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Newmann and Leah Caglio of Head in the Clouds Trivia. Tables are 6 people You can pay for tickets and register your team. Or register individually and form a team at the event. A great way to meet new people! Free popcorn. Beer, wine & soft drinks for sale. Purchase tickets online.







Shoreline Farmers Market



Saturday, September 28, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Life of the Forest- Storytelling with Roger Fernandes



Saturday, September 28, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Appreciate the Miyawaki Urban Forest as we transition to Fall. Roger Fernandes, artist, storyteller, educator and member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will share the traditional stories of the local Coast Salish Tribes that connect those cultures to the living world around them.







In addition, there will be hands-on activities, refreshments and tours of the Forest and Museum. Outdoor event.







Join us for Beer and Wine Tastings at Your Local T&C



Saturday, September 28, 2024



12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Enjoy some of our bonus beer and wine tastings in the markets this month! Join us to see what our knowledgeable staff have lined up just for you. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the tasting to make your experience extra delicious. Must be 21 or over to attend.







Free Tool Sharpening Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Saturday, September 28, 2024



2:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



Learn how to clean and sharpen your tools to make the job easier. You can even bring your own in! Register online.







Annual Kruckeberg Garden Party



Saturday, September 28, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Get ready for the online silent auction starting on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am till it wraps up on Saturday, September 28th at 5:00 pm. If you can’t make it in person to the event, no worries, you can join the online auction at no cost. Just sign up and grab the “online bidder only” ticket. Garden Party details and tickets online.







Free Machine Sewing Class @ Shoreline Tool Library



Sunday, September 29, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



Whether you're a complete beginner or looking for a refresher, this workshop will teach you all the ins and outs of a standard home sewing machine. We'll use the Shoreline Tool Library's machines to explore questions like... How do sewing machines work? When should I use each stitch? What's a bobbin? Why do all the parts have funny names? What's the deal with the tension? Is this thing I heard about sewing a rule or a guideline? How soon can I make my dream project? And so much more! You'll come away with an understanding of machine sewing best practices, a stitch sampler, a PDF with all the information we cover in class, and the confidence to start tackling some projects. (All tools and materials provided. 18+)



Please cancel your RSVP if you are unable to make it so others may sign up.







