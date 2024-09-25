By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
September 25 – October 1
Shoreline has an exciting week ahead with events for all ages and interests! Explore the world of robotics with FTC team Aftershock 9880 at the Shoreline Library or visit the Recology Store Pop-up to take care of your recycling needs.
Join in the fun with trivia night hosted by Jeopardy! champions, or enjoy a storytelling session with Roger Fernandes at the Historical Museum. Don’t miss out on the Shoreline Farmers Market, beer and wine tastings, tool sharpening and sewing classes, and the Annual Kruckeberg Garden Party. There’s something for everyone in Shoreline!
For more details or visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar
.
Learn about Robots with Aftershock 9880
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Join FTC robotics team Aftershock 9880, from Edmonds Heights K-12, for a hands-on STEM workshop! Learn more about FIRST and its robotics opportunities and how to get involved. Activities include simple coding, exploring cool mechanisms and driving robots! Grades 2 to 8. Registration not required, but space is limited.
Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall
Thursday, September 26, 2024
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
City of Shoreline Council Chamber
Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. Check. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person.
Talk Time Class
Friday, September 27, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
Trivia Night
Friday, September 27, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline Senior Center
Join for a fun night of trivia hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Newmann and Leah Caglio of Head in the Clouds Trivia. Tables are 6 people You can pay for tickets and register your team. Or register individually and form a team at the event. A great way to meet new people! Free popcorn. Beer, wine & soft drinks for sale. Purchase tickets online.
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, September 28, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Life of the Forest- Storytelling with Roger Fernandes
Saturday, September 28, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Appreciate the Miyawaki Urban Forest as we transition to Fall. Roger Fernandes, artist, storyteller, educator and member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will share the traditional stories of the local Coast Salish Tribes that connect those cultures to the living world around them.
In addition, there will be hands-on activities, refreshments and tours of the Forest and Museum. Outdoor event.
Join us for Beer and Wine Tastings at Your Local T&C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Enjoy some of our bonus beer and wine tastings in the markets this month! Join us to see what our knowledgeable staff have lined up just for you. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the tasting to make your experience extra delicious. Must be 21 or over to attend.
Free Tool Sharpening Class @ Shoreline Tool Library
Saturday, September 28, 2024
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Learn how to clean and sharpen your tools to make the job easier. You can even bring your own in! Register online.
Annual Kruckeberg Garden Party
Saturday, September 28, 2024
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Innis Arden Clubhouse
Get ready for the online silent auction starting on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am till it wraps up on Saturday, September 28th at 5:00 pm. If you can’t make it in person to the event, no worries, you can join the online auction at no cost. Just sign up and grab the “online bidder only” ticket. Garden Party details and tickets online.
Free Machine Sewing Class @ Shoreline Tool Library
Sunday, September 29, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Whether you're a complete beginner or looking for a refresher, this workshop will teach you all the ins and outs of a standard home sewing machine. We'll use the Shoreline Tool Library's machines to explore questions like... How do sewing machines work? When should I use each stitch? What's a bobbin? Why do all the parts have funny names? What's the deal with the tension? Is this thing I heard about sewing a rule or a guideline? How soon can I make my dream project? And so much more! You'll come away with an understanding of machine sewing best practices, a stitch sampler, a PDF with all the information we cover in class, and the confidence to start tackling some projects. (All tools and materials provided. 18+)
Please cancel your RSVP if you are unable to make it so others may sign up.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
