Hillwood Dog Days Promenade
Friday, September 27, 2024
|Taylor (she) was a dignified participant
Photo by Hannah Connaughton
AND THE WINNER IS…..(no, not her)
This year the second annual Hillwood Dog Days Promenade was held by the Hillwood Neighborhood Association on Sunday, September 8, 2024. And just like the first year, the weather was beautiful.
This is a non-competitive event, where each dog is deemed “Best in Show” and each owner/walker is “Best handler.” It is a great way to meet neighbors and it provides your dog with an opportunity to socialize with other dogs.
I attended with my dog, Taylor, who can be quite skittish. But she quickly warmed up to the other friendly and well-behaved dogs. When we got home, she ate a bit of dinner and went straight to bed. I didn’t see her again until morning.
There was lots of praise for the well-behaved doggos and each was rewarded with lots of pets. Additionally, HNA provided treats and bandanas for the dogs, and ice cream for the owners.
--Pam Cross
