Travels with Charlie: The Channeled Scablands

Not cold and blowing or hot and dry, but perfect temperatures, blue skies and great views of little known Channeled Scablands. This area is a fascinating geological story. It’s a landscape where all you can see is barren bedrock and strange rocky land formations.*



If you get a chance, now is the time checking out this unique area. Absolutely incredible geology…







Gordon Snyder



* During the last ice age 10,000 to 20,000 years ago, part of a glacier ice dammed the Clark Fork River in northern Idaho. Ice dams and their 300 square mile lakes built and collapsed about 40 times. The water from one of the lakes was released and created one of the largest mega floods in the history of the world.



Here’s an informative link about The Channeled Scablands.



Search for 'The Channeled Scablands WA'





