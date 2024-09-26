Nominate individuals or organizations for NUHSA's 2024 Human Services awards
Thursday, September 26, 2024
- Human Services Champion of the Year
- Outstanding Human Services Program
- Youth Human Services Leadership Award
Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?
Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership?
These awards recognize and honor those who have gone above and beyond to help ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Human service providers, community leaders and advocates play a critical role in supporting the health and welfare of our residents, and we celebrate their dedication and exceptional contributions.
If so, please give the recognition these individuals and organizations deserve!
Fill out the nomination form here
First review of nominations will occur on Friday, October 11, 2023.
Nominees and winners will be honored at NUHSA’s 2024 Human Services Awards celebration to be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 5-7pm.
