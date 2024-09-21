Sno-King International Folk Dance Club October dances

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo by Birgit Ages Come celebrate the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club two-party month! Come celebrate the Sno-King International Folk Dance Club two-party month!





We dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, featuring dances from the Alps to the Andes, from Taiwan to the Black Sea.





Parties are at the same time and have no teaching. There will be line, couple, set, and individual dances, both easy and hard, and you don't need to bring a partner.









October 12 -The second Saturday of each month is our Oktoberfest party, which will include some German dances, but no beer.

October 30 - A Halloween party. We just had to have another party! Come with or without a costume. We will be delighted to have any finger food snacks you bring to either party. $8.00. This month we will learn dances from Germany, Poland, and Greece, and on October 9, 2024 we will start at 6:45pm for a lesson in basic moves in set dancing. Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W, Lynnwood. $8.00.





Info: