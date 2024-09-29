Kenmore City Council declares Climate Emergency
Sunday, September 29, 2024
|Kenmore City Hall
Courtesy City of Kenmore
Kenmore, WA - At the September 16, 2024 meeting, the Kenmore City Council voted to adopt a resolution declaring a climate emergency. The resolution reaffirms the City’s commitment to implementing the Climate Action Plan (CAP) and advancing its emissions reduction goals. The City Council recently determined climate action to be the number one City Council priority in 2025, presenting a timely opportunity for the resolution.
The declaration acknowledges the threat that climate change poses to residents’ health and well-being, both presently and in the future. It recognizes the need for localized action beyond state and federal measures. Lastly, it emphasizes the urgency and importance of sustained efforts to combat the impacts of climate change on communities.
The CAP was adopted in May 2022, and emissions reduction goals were established at that time that are consistent with goals of King County and the State. Implementation largely began in 2023 with funding of the program and hiring a Climate Action Plan Program Manager.
The resolution also highlights the City’s ongoing climate initiatives, including protection of local waterways, community engagement, education on sustainability, promoting home electrification and renewable energy programs, and incorporating equity into climate planning.
"The City Council's declaration of a climate emergency reinforces our dedication to climate action and environmental stewardship," said Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig. "The resolution shines a light on the urgent need to take action and strengthen our efforts to protect our community and planet for future generations."
The adopted resolution can be viewed here. More information about the City’s Climate Action Plan can be found at kenmorewa.gov/CAP.
