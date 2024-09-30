Three neighboring retail businesses in Shoreline burglarized Monday 9-23-2024

Teriyaki Town and Blue Harbor Nails were broken in to on Monday, 9-23-2024

Photo by Mike Remarcke

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, three neighboring retail businesses on the north side of Shoreline's Ballinger Village were burglarized during the early morning hours of Monday, September 23, 2024.





A window was broken at the adjoining Subway at the same time

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Teriyaki Town, Blue Harbor Nails, and the Subway Sandwich shop all had their front doors or window glass broken out. Entry was made in at least two of the stores and some items were stolen.





Shoreline Police responded to conduct the investigation. No suspect(s) were arrested at the time of the initial investigations and the cases remain active.



Shoreline PD has dedicated detectives who conduct follow-up investigations on commercial and residential burglaries (among other crimes) in the city.





Business owners can reduce the risk of being burglarized by keeping no cash on hand overnight and posting signage to that effect. The use of audible and/or silent alarms can also play a significant role in deterring or capturing commercial burglars.





