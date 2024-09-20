School district to hold online community budget meetings - open to all
Friday, September 20, 2024
|Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent
of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen
As Shoreline School District works to address the budget emergency that they face for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, they are holding a series of community budget meetings that are open to families, students, staff, and community members.
All meetings will be held via Zoom with an opportunity for Q&A by attendees.
Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen will share:
Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen will share:
- Budget Emergency Key Points
- Four-Year General Fund Budget Forecast
- Where Does the Money Come From?
- Where Does the Money Go?
- Compensation and Staffing
- Enrollment Projections
- Budget Alignment Options
- Strategic Plan Guidance
Monday, September 23
6:00 - 7:00pm
Join Zoom Meeting
6:00 - 7:00pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 898 4468 4283
Passcode: 197506
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Passcode: 197506
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Thursday, September 26
5:00 - 6:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting
5:00 - 6:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 881 5288 5227
Passcode: 313956
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Passcode: 313956
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Tuesday, October 1
7:00 - 8:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting
7:00 - 8:00 pm
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 879 6267 9322
Passcode: 428751
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
The district is committed to maintaining the high-quality educational services that students deserve while exploring how to achieve the budget alignment they need. In good faith to our community, district leadership and the School Board will continue to work toward a balanced budget that limits the impact on students.
Learn more here
Passcode: 428751
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
The district is committed to maintaining the high-quality educational services that students deserve while exploring how to achieve the budget alignment they need. In good faith to our community, district leadership and the School Board will continue to work toward a balanced budget that limits the impact on students.
Learn more here
0 comments:
Post a Comment