School district to hold online community budget meetings - open to all

As Shoreline School District works to address the budget emergency that they face for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, they are holding a series of community budget meetings that are open to families, students, staff, and community members.









Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen will share:

Budget Emergency Key Points

Four-Year General Fund Budget Forecast

Where Does the Money Come From?

Where Does the Money Go?

Compensation and Staffing

Enrollment Projections

Budget Alignment Options

Strategic Plan Guidance Community Budget Meeting Schedule



Monday, September 23

6:00 - 7:00pm



Join Zoom Meeting 6:00 - 7:00pm

Meeting ID: 898 4468 4283

Passcode: 197506

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833





Thursday, September 26

5:00 - 6:00 pm



Join Zoom Meeting 5:00 - 6:00 pm

Meeting ID: 881 5288 5227

Passcode: 313956

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833





Tuesday, October 1

7:00 - 8:00 pm



Join Zoom Meeting 7:00 - 8:00 pm



Passcode: 428751

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



The district is committed to maintaining the high-quality educational services that students deserve while exploring how to achieve the budget alignment they need. In good faith to our community, district leadership and the School Board will continue to work toward a balanced budget that limits the impact on students.



The district is committed to maintaining the high-quality educational services that students deserve while exploring how to achieve the budget alignment they need. In good faith to our community, district leadership and the School Board will continue to work toward a balanced budget that limits the impact on students.








