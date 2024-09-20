School district to hold online community budget meetings - open to all

Friday, September 20, 2024

Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent
of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen 

As Shoreline School District works to address the budget emergency that they face for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, they are holding a series of community budget meetings that are open to families, students, staff, and community members. 

All meetings will be held via Zoom with an opportunity for Q&A by attendees.

Superintendent Susana Reyes and Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Angela Von Essen will share:
  • Budget Emergency Key Points
  • Four-Year General Fund Budget Forecast
  • Where Does the Money Come From?
  • Where Does the Money Go?
  • Compensation and Staffing
  • Enrollment Projections
  • Budget Alignment Options
  • Strategic Plan Guidance
Community Budget Meeting Schedule

Monday, September 23
6:00 - 7:00pm

Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 898 4468 4283
Passcode: 197506
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

Thursday, September 26
5:00 - 6:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 881 5288 5227
Passcode: 313956
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

Tuesday, October 1
7:00 - 8:00 pm

Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 879 6267 9322
Passcode: 428751
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

The district is committed to maintaining the high-quality educational services that students deserve while exploring how to achieve the budget alignment they need. In good faith to our community, district leadership and the School Board will continue to work toward a balanced budget that limits the impact on students.

Learn more here


Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  