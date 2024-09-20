Travels with Charlie: After the Groomer, Ready to Romp!

Friday, September 20, 2024

Ready to blow off  some energy
Photo by Gordon Snyder
By Gordon Snyder

Charlie spent most of the day at the Groomers getting sheared, trimmed, clipped, shaved, washed, cleaned, dried, brushed and teeth brushed.
 
After all this, his Groomer said he was a great guy. I’d say he just put up with everything hoping it would end soon.

After I picked him up, first thing was outside, after some quick sniffs and welcome relief. Then, we headed for a park to blow off some energy.

Ready to Romp!
Photo by Gordon Snyder

At the park, he was Ready to Romp!

Ready… Go!
Romping… His joy was wonderful to watch.

Posing to show new haircut
Photo by Gordon Snyder

After a while, I got him to slow down and show off his new Haircut.

Charles Posing...

Another unique day.


Cheers,
Gordon Snyder

"The Look" photo by Gordon Snyder

Bonus shot. Charlie giving us "The Look".


