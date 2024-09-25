Resources to support students with mental health issues
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
The Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 Mental Health Committee has compiled a list of resources to support students, staff, and families in our community:
On the page, you'll find resources to:
- Learn about mental health conditions
- Talk or text with someone now
- Find mental health providers
- Find psychologists (assessments)
- Find support groups
You may also wish to follow @BreaktheStigma4SSD
0 comments:
Post a Comment