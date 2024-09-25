Resources to support students with mental health issues

Wednesday, September 25, 2024


The Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 Mental Health Committee has compiled a list of resources to support students, staff, and families in our community:

On the page, you'll find resources to:
  • Learn about mental health conditions
  • Talk or text with someone now
  • Find mental health providers
  • Find psychologists (assessments)
  • Find support groups
You may also wish to follow @BreaktheStigma4SSD


