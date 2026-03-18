Shoreline City Council to hold public hearing on March 30 regarding removal of restrictive covenants on City-owned property located at 18351 10th Avenue NE

The Shoreline City Council will hold a public hearing, as required under RCW 35A.21.410 , on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:00pm to receive comments (written or oral) on the removal of two restrictive covenants from property the City owns located at 18351 10th Avenue NE , Tax Parcel 616390-0120 (City’s Parcel).





The property is currently, and will continue to be, used for surface water management in the area.





The restrictive covenants were placed on the City’s Parcel, along with 29 other parcels, by Evergreen Homes in 1947 as part of their development of the area. A local realtor is requesting all 26 property owners to agree to the removal of the restrictive covenants.





The purpose of the public hearing is to give people an opportunity to provide input on whether the City Council should agree to the removal of the restrictive covenant on the City’s Parcel.





The first restrictive covenant that the realtor seeks to remove limits development on the properties to single residences. This restrictive covenant is contrary to the MUR-70 zoning for the area. If 75% of the property owners agree to remove the covenant, it will be removed. The properties could then be consolidated for development under the City’s MUR-70 zoning.