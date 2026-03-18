CD Woodbury Trio Live at North City Bistro – April 3, 2026

CD Woodbury Trio brings an evening of high-energy, groove-driven blues and roots music to North City Bistro on Thursday, April 3, 2026. Thebrings an evening of high-energy, groove-driven blues and roots music to North City Bistro on Thursday, April 3, 2026.





Led by guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter CD Woodbury, the trio is known for its dynamic live performances blending traditional blues with rock, jazz, and New Orleans influences.



For this special performance, drummer Jonathan Sayre joins the group as a featured guest, sitting in for Bill Ray.





Anchored by bassist Robert Baker, the trio will deliver a night of deep grooves, expressive guitar work, and inventive takes on original songs and blues classics.



The show comes as momentum builds around Woodbury’s upcoming album Bulldog, set for release April 24.





Fans can also expect to hear selections including the single Wicked Grin, currently receiving international airplay.



Event Details