Lantern Festival at Shoreline College

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Waiting their turn to go onstage
Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

ShoreLake Arts held its 5th Annual Lantern Festival at Shoreline College on Saturday March 14, 2026.

North Seattle Chinese Dance Group
Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

There were tables for arts & crafts and a sing-along led by Wei Zuo. Lively performances by the Seattle Chinese Dance Group, Zje Mongol Ensemble, and lion dancers plus a Kung fu demonstration by NW Kung Fu & Fitness.


Families enjoyed crafts, music, and conversation.

Lively music from the Zje Mongol Ensemble


"Special thank you to Joe Masuk, Shoreline College VP of Business, State Rep Cindy Ryu, Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, and Superintendent Susana Reyes for speaking and supporting our community."


Performers, speakers, and event planners pose for a group shot. The Lion Dancers brought lion cubs!

Happy Year of the Horse to all!! 


Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  