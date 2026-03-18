Waiting their turn to go onstage

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

ShoreLake Arts held its 5th Annual Lantern Festival at Shoreline College on Saturday March 14, 2026. ShoreLake Arts held its 5th Annual Lantern Festival at Shoreline College on Saturday March 14, 2026.





North Seattle Chinese Dance Group

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

There were tables for arts & crafts and a sing-along led by Wei Zuo. Lively performances by the Seattle Chinese Dance Group, Zje Mongol Ensemble, and lion dancers plus a Kung fu demonstration by NW Kung Fu & Fitness. There were tables for arts & crafts and a sing-along led by Wei Zuo. Lively performances by the Seattle Chinese Dance Group, Zje Mongol Ensemble, and lion dancers plus a Kung fu demonstration by NW Kung Fu & Fitness.





Families enjoyed crafts, music, and conversation.

Lively music from the Zje Mongol Ensemble



"Special thank you to Joe Masuk, Shoreline College VP of Business, State Rep Cindy Ryu, Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, and Superintendent Susana Reyes for speaking and supporting our community." "Special thank you to Joe Masuk, Shoreline College VP of Business, State Rep Cindy Ryu, Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, and Superintendent Susana Reyes for speaking and supporting our community."









Performers, speakers, and event planners pose for a group shot. The Lion Dancers brought lion cubs!



Happy Year of the Horse to all!!







