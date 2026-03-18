Lantern Festival at Shoreline College
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
|Waiting their turn to go onstage
Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
ShoreLake Arts held its 5th Annual Lantern Festival at Shoreline College on Saturday March 14, 2026.
|North Seattle Chinese Dance Group
Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
There were tables for arts & crafts and a sing-along led by Wei Zuo. Lively performances by the Seattle Chinese Dance Group, Zje Mongol Ensemble, and lion dancers plus a Kung fu demonstration by NW Kung Fu & Fitness.
Happy Year of the Horse to all!!
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