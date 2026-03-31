CONSUMER ALERT: Scams target licensed drivers in Washington

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

CONSUMER ALERT: Scams target licensed drivers in Washington

Attorney General Nick Brown is warning consumers about a rising wave of text and email “phishing” or “imposter” scams targeting licensed drivers in Washington state. 

Scammers posing as local and state government agencies, such as the Washington State Department of Licensing and the Department of Transportation, are sending consumers fraudulent text and email messages that demand payment for unpaid traffic tickets or toll fees.

Consumers who receive such electronic messages should not click on any links within the message, should avoid replying to the message, and should delete the message from their device.

More information here


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
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