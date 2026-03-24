Concert with trumpet and organ April 26, 2026 at St. Dunstan's

The Ortloff Opus 2 Organ at St. Dunstan's All are invited to an upcoming event at St. Dunstan’s: The Sound of Psalms, a concert with trumpet and organ, happening on April 26, 2026 at 3:00pm. All are invited to an upcoming event at St. Dunstan’s: The Sound of Psalms, a concert with trumpet and organ, happening on April 26, 2026 at 3:00pm.







Judson Scott, trumpet, and Wyatt Smith, organ, this program features works by modern and living composers who take fresh inspiration from these ancient verses. Come experience the soaring beauty and spiritual depth of this unique collaboration.



The Ortloff Opus 2 Organ, with its dramatic range and color possibilities, exquisitely fulfills its many roles. It was built by the Ortloff Organ Company of Needham, Massachusetts, and installed in the fall of 2020. On its own the organ shines as a solo instrument and can serve as a robust duet partner with other instrumentalists.



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Suggested donation at the door: $20 Adults, $5 Youth



St. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper (west) lot. Presented by acclaimed musiciansthis program features works by modern and living composers who take fresh inspiration from these ancient verses. Come experience the soaring beauty and spiritual depth of this unique collaboration.The Ortloff Opus 2 Organ, with its dramatic range and color possibilities, exquisitely fulfills its many roles. It was built by the Ortloff Organ Company of Needham, Massachusetts, and installed in the fall of 2020. On its own the organ shines as a solo instrument and can serve as a robust duet partner with other instrumentalists.Suggested donation at the door: $20 Adults, $5 YouthSt. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper (west) lot. 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Join us for "The Sound of Psalms," a concert inspired by the timeless poetry of sacred psalms.

Organ and trumpet are a powerful and majestic pairing, and we're thrilled to close out our 2025-26 concert season with their brilliant sound.