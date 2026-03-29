Big NO KINGS 3 turnout in Lake Forest Park

A ten year old boy is behind this sign at the LFP NoKings3 rally

By Donna Hawkey By Donna Hawkey

Photos contributed by Donna except as noted





An estimated 3,600 people attended the March 28, 2026 protest at Democracy Corner in Lake Forest Park, the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Democracy Corner looking down Bothell Way and up Ballinger Way

Photos by Glen Milner

The crowd stretched from the corner down both sides of Bothell Way, and up Ballinger. The crowd stretched from the corner down both sides of Bothell Way, and up Ballinger.





An adult man is behind this one.

Protestors in wheelchairs or using walkers say they feel safe in Lake Forest Park, and they find it empowering to rally peacefully with others. Protestors in wheelchairs or using walkers say they feel safe in Lake Forest Park, and they find it empowering to rally peacefully with others.



Protecting against potential election chaos and suppression is the

impartial League of Women Voters' work.

And one woman who had not been out much since her politically active husband passed away several months ago, wore his coat to the protest, and said how wonderful she felt. And one woman who had not been out much since her politically active husband passed away several months ago, wore his coat to the protest, and said how wonderful she felt.



Two carloads of donated food and hygiene products were collected for local social service agencies. Two carloads of donated food and hygiene products were collected for local social service agencies.







