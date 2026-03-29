Big NO KINGS 3 turnout in Lake Forest Park

Sunday, March 29, 2026

A ten year old boy is behind this sign at the LFP NoKings3 rally

By Donna Hawkey
Photos contributed by Donna except as noted

An estimated 3,600 people attended the March 28, 2026 protest at Democracy Corner in Lake Forest Park, the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Democracy Corner looking down Bothell Way and up Ballinger Way
Photos by Glen Milner

The crowd stretched from the corner down both sides of Bothell Way, and up Ballinger. 

An adult man is behind this one.

Protestors in wheelchairs or using walkers say they feel safe in Lake Forest Park, and they find it empowering to rally peacefully with others. 

Protecting against potential election chaos and suppression is the
impartial League of Women Voters' work.

And one woman who had not been out much since her politically active husband passed away several months ago, wore his coat to the protest, and said how wonderful she felt.


Two carloads of donated food and hygiene products were collected for local social service agencies.


Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  