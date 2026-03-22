Shorewood High School Drama students earn high ratings at national competition

(L-R) Katie Shirts, Lucian Bond, Susan McIntyre (Drama Assistant), Lena Phillips, Emma Lanser

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

This year, Shorewood Drama sent four students to the statewide Thespys competition, and all of them performed beautifully. This year, Shorewood Drama sent four students to the statewide Thespys competition, and all of them performed beautifully.

Congratulations to senior Lena Phillips and junior Emma Lanser for earning Superior ratings and national recognition for their theatre performances last month! This qualifies them to compete at the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, IN.





Sophomore Lucian Bond and freshman Katie Shirts both received Excellent ratings, earning state honors for their performances.





"We are so proud of these four students and their dedication, talent, and hard work in the performing arts."





