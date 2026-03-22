Shorewood High School Drama students earn high ratings at national competition

Sunday, March 22, 2026

(L-R) Katie Shirts, Lucian Bond, Susan McIntyre (Drama Assistant), Lena Phillips, Emma Lanser
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

This year, Shorewood Drama sent four students to the statewide Thespys competition, and all of them performed beautifully.

Congratulations to senior Lena Phillips and junior Emma Lanser for earning Superior ratings and national recognition for their theatre performances last month! This qualifies them to compete at the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, IN.

Sophomore Lucian Bond and freshman Katie Shirts both received Excellent ratings, earning state honors for their performances.

"We are so proud of these four students and their dedication, talent, and hard work in the performing arts."


Posted by DKH at 5:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  