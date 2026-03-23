Letter to the Editor: Nothing but praise

To the Editor:

You all do such a great job, and we appreciate your work and dedication SO much. Hopefully you get an email like this every day to keep you going. I love Lee Lageschulte's photos of the sound or other beautiful landscapes, Travels with Charlie, Jan Hansen's photos of boats and ships on the Sound - with info about who/what they are, Whitney Potter's great art and cartoons and ALL the reporters and photographers!!



I learn every time I read the news. The community connections that SAN brings to Shoreline are invaluable. We are an all-inclusive, diversified city that is reflected so well in the variety of articles and notices. SAN helps Shoreline set those values and make them normal. Please don't get tired of doing this and keep it going!!



Marti and Jay Davis

Shoreline, WA





Hello, Diane and Carl. I will take a moment to comment on how much I love and rely on the Shoreline Area News. We are paper-paper subscribers to Seattle Times and Cascadia Daily News and email subscribers to SAN. Needless to say, we are older and totally appreciate the value and importance of local news (and try to fight the fast decline of news agencies)!!