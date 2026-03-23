UPDATE on the NB I-5 slide near Bellingham

Monday, March 23, 2026

I-5 is still closed south of Bellingham
Photo courtesy WSDOT

Crews mobilized over the weekend to begin debris clearing and repairs, but NB I-5 remains closed with no estimated time to reopen.

As we head into the new week, this is your reminder to plan ahead for your commute if you usually pass through south Bellingham. SR 9, SR 11, and local routes remain the best options.

SR 11 and local roads are not suitable for freight.


Posted by DKH at 1:01 AM
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