Dead sea lion at RB Saltwater Park beach



A Shoreline resident found a very large and very dead sea lion on the beach at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. A Shoreline resident found a very large and very dead sea lion on the beach at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





Just above the water line, it measures about ten feet in length.





She contacted the City of Shoreline through See-Click-Fix but the City of Shoreline Parks Department does not manage or respond to wildlife-related issues. This includes concerns involving marine mammals, coyotes, raccoons, birds, fish, or other wildlife species.





Wildlife management, protection, and response are handled at the state level by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. They have noted the finding on their map, but it is unclear if they plan to remove it or let it decay naturally and return to the sea.







