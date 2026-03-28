Shorewood graduate recognized by the American Red Cross for saving a life

Justin Wong being presented with the Red Cross award by Megan Dulgar, Regional CEO for the Northwest Region. On the right is Randy Norberg, his Red Cross instructor.

This week, the American Red Cross Northwest Region presented one of its highest awards to a Shorewood High School Graduate. This week, the American Red Cross Northwest Region presented one of its highest awards to a Shorewood High School Graduate.





Medal presented to Justin Wong Justin Wong received the Certificate of Merit for his quick thinking, bravery, and compassion, ultimately saving a young man’s life. received the Certificate of Merit for his quick thinking, bravery, and compassion, ultimately saving a young man’s life.



On January 18, 2025, Wong was celebrating a friend’s birthday at a Seattle nightclub when a distressed woman approached his group asking for help.





Outside, Justin found himself in the middle of a critical emergency. In a nearby street was a 21-year-old man lying on the ground, severely injured and losing blood fast.





Justin ran to him and began first aid he learned from a Red Cross course. He improvised the lifesaving tools needed to create a tourniquet, controlled the bleeding, reassured the victim, called emergency services, and stayed by his side.





Justin Wong with his Shoreline family and Megan Dulgar, Regional CEO for the Northwest Region

His courage that night exemplifies service, compassion, and the very best of what we hope to see in our community. Justin graduated from Shorewood High School in 2017. His family still lives in Shoreline. His courage that night exemplifies service, compassion, and the very best of what we hope to see in our community. Justin graduated from Shorewood High School in 2017. His family still lives in Shoreline.





“Thank you for your bravery, your leadership, and your willingness to help when it mattered most,” said Megan Dulgar, Regional CEO for the Northwest Region.

Learn more about the Lifesaving Awards program and nominate a hero! Learn more about the Lifesaving Awards program and nominate a hero! Lifesavingawards.org



