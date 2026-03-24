Jobs: WSDOT Design Compliance & Quality Engineer (TE4)

WSDOT

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$91,400 – $123,026 Annually



Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 4 to be responsible for reviewing designs and monitoring compliance of a wide range of projects occurring within WSDOT right of way, including but not limited to local agency, developer, and state funded projects.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply: Additionally, this role works within WSDOT’s Snohomish – King County (SnoKing) Design offices to manage quality control and quality assurance, while also supervising and mentoring direct reports who are actively delivering capital preservation and improvement projects as part of WSDOT’s strategic delivery plan. This position highly impacts WSDOT’s mission by creating an inclusive environment, encouraging practical solutions, and limiting the Department’s liability by ensuring that design decisions and deliverables meet established federal, state, and local guidelines.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









(TE4)