Join the North City Station spring cleanup Saturday March 21, 2026
Friday, March 20, 2026
Hosted by the North City Neighborhood Association in partnership with Urbanist Shoreline, Salvation Artists and Makers Collective, the Shoreline Tool Library, the City of Shoreline, and more, the event will prepare the site at 910 NE 185th Street for its future as a vibrant hub for food, arts, culture, and community connection.
The cleanup marks an important early step in activating North City Station, a planned gathering place that will feature food trucks, arts programming, cultural events, and accessible vending opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
“As Shoreline continues to grow, it’s essential that we invest in welcoming public spaces where people can gather, connect, and build community,” said Shoreline Mayor Betsy Robertson. “North City Station represents an exciting opportunity to transform underused land into a vibrant, inclusive place that reflects the creativity and energy of our residents. Projects like this help ensure that as we grow, we remain a city where people feel a true sense of belonging.”
Located adjacent to North City’s Rotary Park and within walking distance of the Link light rail station, the site sits at a key neighborhood intersection with strong potential for community use. The property—public land owned by Seattle City Light—includes existing infrastructure suitable for future activation.
The City of Shoreline has already launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) process to select an operator for an “Arts & Eats Market,” which will bring food trucks and artist vendors to the site as part of Phase 1. Longer-term plans include rehabilitation of the existing structure and expanded programming.
The project has secured significant public investment, including $300,000 in City of Shoreline funding and an additional $275,000 in state funding to support Phase 2 improvements including the renovation of the former lawn mower repair shop on the site as a new public facility.
“This project reflects the kind of grassroots energy and partnership that makes neighborhoods thrive,” said Katie Lorah, Lead Organizer of Urbanist Shoreline. “We’re inviting everyone to be part of building something special from the ground up.”
The cleanup marks an important early step in activating North City Station, a planned gathering place that will feature food trucks, arts programming, cultural events, and accessible vending opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
“This is about more than a cleanup—it’s about community-led transformation,” said Kevin Atkinson, Chair of the North City Neighborhood Association.
“North City Station represents what’s possible when neighbors come together to reimagine underused public land as a place for connection, creativity, and local economic opportunity.”
“As Shoreline continues to grow, it’s essential that we invest in welcoming public spaces where people can gather, connect, and build community,” said Shoreline Mayor Betsy Robertson. “North City Station represents an exciting opportunity to transform underused land into a vibrant, inclusive place that reflects the creativity and energy of our residents. Projects like this help ensure that as we grow, we remain a city where people feel a true sense of belonging.”
Located adjacent to North City’s Rotary Park and within walking distance of the Link light rail station, the site sits at a key neighborhood intersection with strong potential for community use. The property—public land owned by Seattle City Light—includes existing infrastructure suitable for future activation.
The City of Shoreline has already launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) process to select an operator for an “Arts & Eats Market,” which will bring food trucks and artist vendors to the site as part of Phase 1. Longer-term plans include rehabilitation of the existing structure and expanded programming.
The project has secured significant public investment, including $300,000 in City of Shoreline funding and an additional $275,000 in state funding to support Phase 2 improvements including the renovation of the former lawn mower repair shop on the site as a new public facility.
“By supporting projects like North City Station, we’re creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, artists, and small businesses to grow and thrive,” said Senator Jesse Salomon.
“Thoughtful investments in community spaces improve our quality of life while helping to build the local economies that will sustain Shoreline’s future.”
“This project reflects the kind of grassroots energy and partnership that makes neighborhoods thrive,” said Katie Lorah, Lead Organizer of Urbanist Shoreline. “We’re inviting everyone to be part of building something special from the ground up.”
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