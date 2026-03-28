Shoreline and LFP mark Education and Sharing Day, calling for renewed focus on moral and ethical education

Mayors Robertson and French of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park (respectively) have proclaimed March 29, 2026 to be "Education and Sharing Day. With a growing youth mental health crisis and crisis of purpose, Education and Sharing Day seeks to highlight the critical need for moral and ethical education. Both mayors presented this year's Education and Sharing Day proclamation at the most recent respective council meetings.









This is the third year that Shoreline has issued an Education and Sharing Day proclamation, and second year Lake Forest Park has done so as well, reinforcing the importance of ethical and moral development for the next generation.



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About the Rebbe



The Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory—is considered the most influential rabbi in modern history. For more information on the life and teachings of the Rebbe, visit



About Education Day:



Education and Sharing Day is a day of national commemoration that has been designated by every president since Jimmy Carter in 1978. The date of its observance changes annually to correspond with the birthday of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—who brought a new emphasis on education to the forefront of public discourse. The day is a time to recognize and reaffirm the importance of education in society. For more information, please visit Since its establishment in 1978, Education and Sharing Day has been renewed annually by each president, as well as by cities, states and counties around the USA, which issue proclamations recognizing the need to teach moral and ethical values to our youth.This is the third year that Shoreline has issued an Education and Sharing Day proclamation, and second year Lake Forest Park has done so as well, reinforcing the importance of ethical and moral development for the next generation.About the RebbeThe Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory—is considered the most influential rabbi in modern history. For more information on the life and teachings of the Rebbe, visit TheRebbe.org About Education Day:Education and Sharing Day is a day of national commemoration that has been designated by every president since Jimmy Carter in 1978. The date of its observance changes annually to correspond with the birthday of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—who brought a new emphasis on education to the forefront of public discourse. The day is a time to recognize and reaffirm the importance of education in society. For more information, please visit Chabad.org/EducationDay









"WHEREAS, through providing the possibility for an excellent education for all, especially children, we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of so many,” the Education and Sharing Day proclamation reads.Some programs encouraged nationwide on Education and Sharing Day include time during day to reflect– when students are encouraged to think about what their parents and elders taught them, helping to focus them toward greater moral awareness – and the ARK (Acts of Random/Routine Kindness) initiative that encourages daily charitable giving and sharing.Education and Sharing Day honors the contributions of the Rebbe – Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory – who emphasized the role of character building and ethical development in education, stressing the importance of personal responsibility and upstanding, principled behavior.