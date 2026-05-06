Pilgrim Coffeehouse closes Shoreline location

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Photo by Michael Winkelhorst

Pilgrim Coffeehouse Shoreline closed its doors on Monday, May 4, 2026, with a sign on the front door referring customers to their original location at the Oak Tree Village 10002 Aurora Ave N, Seattle.

The sign reads:

It is with deep regret that we must announce our journey at this location is unsustainable and must come to an end. This has not been an easy decision, but it was necessary.

We hope to see you at our Seattle location, where your rewards and gift cards will be honored. Thank you for your support. It has been a pleasure serving you.

Pilgrim CoffeeHouse

The Shoreline location was their third. It opened February 1, 2025.


Posted by DKH at 11:21 PM
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