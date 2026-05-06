Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Lynnwood at Meridian Park 5-6-2026
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Lynnwood
@ Meridian Park
5-6-2026
Shorewood 8 - Lynnwood 0
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lynnwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shorewood
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|x
|8
|13
|1
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Lynnwood:
- K. Fane (11 Ks)
- O. Michaels (catcher)
- Ellie Van Horn (12 Ks)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Lynnwood:
- M. Holden 1-3
- Zoey Perrault 2-3 (2 2Bs)
- Lillian Perrault 3-4
- Grace McLaughlin 2-4 (2B)
- Alyssa Carver 3-4
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