Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Giselle May 9-10, 2026 in Edmonds



Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents Giselle

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020



Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) concludes its 45th Anniversary Season with



Set to the evocative score by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the haunting story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman in disguise. When his betrayal is revealed, Giselle’s fragile heart cannot bear the truth. In the afterlife, she is summoned by the Wilis—vengeful spirits of betrayed women—but her enduring love ultimately saves the man who wronged her. A cornerstone of the Romantic ballet canon, Giselle is a moving meditation on love, loss, and forgiveness.



Guillaume Basso and Yasmin Arafe

in rehearsal for Giselle.

Photo by Hadley Kaufmann A deeply personal work for OBT’s Artistic Directors, Giselle remains a favorite of both Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) concludes its 45th Anniversary Season with Giselle , returning to the company’s stage for the first time since 2017. Restaged by Artistic Directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa, and based on the original choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, this iconic ballet returns to the Edmonds Center for the Arts for two performances only.Set to the evocative score by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the haunting story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman in disguise. When his betrayal is revealed, Giselle’s fragile heart cannot bear the truth. In the afterlife, she is summoned by the Wilis—vengeful spirits of betrayed women—but her enduring love ultimately saves the man who wronged her. A cornerstone of the Romantic ballet canon, Giselle is a moving meditation on love, loss, and forgiveness.A deeply personal work for OBT’s Artistic Directors, Giselle remains a favorite of both Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev.





During his career with Moscow Classical Ballet, Gorboulev performed all of the principal male roles in Giselle, while Vinson herself performed the title role when OBT performed it in 2014 and 2017.









Arafe’s casting marks a significant moment for the organization. Still in the Trainee Program—and not yet a company member—she steps into one of the most emotionally and physically demanding roles in classical ballet. This season, in a striking and meaningful artistic decision, the role will be danced by 21-year-old Yasmin Arafe, a dancer in OBT’s Trainee Program Arafe’s casting marks a significant moment for the organization. Still in the Trainee Program—and not yet a company member—she steps into one of the most emotionally and physically demanding roles in classical ballet.









Event Details



, presented by Olympic Ballet Theatre

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:00pm

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 5:00pm

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020



Tickets: $29–$52



About Olympic Ballet Theatre



Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting classical and contemporary productions throughout each season. Founded in 1981 and led by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT is a cornerstone of the North Puget Sound arts community, known for its intimate performances, accessible programming, and commitment to artistic excellence. Her selection reflects both her individual artistry and the continued growth of OBT, as well as the directors’ commitment to developing and trusting the next generation of dancers from within. Giselle , presented by Olympic Ballet TheatreSaturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:00pmSunday, May 10, 2026 at 5:00pmTickets: $29–$52 Purchase tickets online here Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting classical and contemporary productions throughout each season. Founded in 1981 and led by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT is a cornerstone of the North Puget Sound arts community, known for its intimate performances, accessible programming, and commitment to artistic excellence.









May 9–10, 2026