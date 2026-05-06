Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Giselle May 9-10, 2026 in Edmonds

Wednesday, May 6, 2026


Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents Giselle
A timeless romantic masterpiece comes to Edmonds
May 9–10, 2026 
Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) concludes its 45th Anniversary Season with Giselle, returning to the company’s stage for the first time since 2017. Restaged by Artistic Directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa, and based on the original choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, this iconic ballet returns to the Edmonds Center for the Arts for two performances only.

Set to the evocative score by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the haunting story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman in disguise. When his betrayal is revealed, Giselle’s fragile heart cannot bear the truth. In the afterlife, she is summoned by the Wilis—vengeful spirits of betrayed women—but her enduring love ultimately saves the man who wronged her. A cornerstone of the Romantic ballet canon, Giselle is a moving meditation on love, loss, and forgiveness.

Guillaume Basso and Yasmin Arafe
in rehearsal for Giselle.
Photo by Hadley Kaufmann
A deeply personal work for OBT’s Artistic Directors, Giselle remains a favorite of both Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev. 

During his career with Moscow Classical Ballet, Gorboulev performed all of the principal male roles in Giselle, while Vinson herself performed the title role when OBT performed it in 2014 and 2017. 

This season, in a striking and meaningful artistic decision, the role will be danced by 21-year-old Yasmin Arafe, a dancer in OBT’s Trainee Program.

Arafe’s casting marks a significant moment for the organization. Still in the Trainee Program—and not yet a company member—she steps into one of the most emotionally and physically demanding roles in classical ballet. 

Her selection reflects both her individual artistry and the continued growth of OBT, as well as the directors’ commitment to developing and trusting the next generation of dancers from within.

Event Details

Giselle, presented by Olympic Ballet Theatre
Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:00pm
Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 5:00pm
Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

Tickets: $29–$52  Purchase tickets online here

About Olympic Ballet Theatre

Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting classical and contemporary productions throughout each season. Founded in 1981 and led by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT is a cornerstone of the North Puget Sound arts community, known for its intimate performances, accessible programming, and commitment to artistic excellence.


Posted by DKH at 11:26 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  