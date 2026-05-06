America at 250 - Indigenous Influences - May 21, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026


As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this lecture series invites our community to reflect on the evolving meaning of American democracy, past, present, and future.

This year, people across the nation are recognizing the county’s 250th anniversary. Join us for a four part series at Shoreline College to reflect on the evolving meaning of American democracy, past, present, and future.

In May, Fern Renville tells the stories of Indigenous influences on our founding documents and Shoreline Councilmember Chris Roberts and Dr. Kyle Kinoshita explore community activism and political participation.

In June, Dr Luther Adams - Free Man of Color partners with Peace Love and a Handshake organizers to highlight the history and value of cross border solidarity at Peace Arch Park.

The sessions conclude with Priya Frank and Sean Goode demonstrating how we can create hope, joy, and civic renewal for ourselves and communities.

America at 250: Roots, Resistance & Renewal
Date and time: Thursday May 21, 2026 5:30pm
Organizer: SCC Foundation, 206-546-4755, sccfoundation@shoreline.edu
Admission is free


Posted by DKH at 11:22 PM
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