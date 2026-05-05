Apply to be a youth member on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Shoreline Park

Photo by Carl Dinse

Are you between the ages of 15 and 19, live in Shoreline, and looking for an opportunity to play an important role in the Shoreline community? Are you between the ages of 15 and 19, live in Shoreline, and looking for an opportunity to play an important role in the Shoreline community?









We are now accepting applications for two youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2026/2027 academic year. Your perspective and input is an important part of the PRCS/Tree Board’s work. If you are eligible, we encourage you to apply.



The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property.





Topics may include park design; programs and events; policy development; public art and cultural opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, and regulations.



The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members. Youth members must reside in Shoreline and be between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.





If appointed, you have the option of beginning your term in July or wait until September as your schedule allows. The City compensates Board members, including the two youth members, at a rate of $50 per meeting.



The Board typically meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December. Meetings are from 7:00 to 9:00pm at City Hall. There is a minimum of eight meetings per year. Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.



If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community, and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an If you are a Shoreline resident between the ages of 15 and 19, interested in serving your community, and gaining experience with a city board, please complete and submit an online application





If you prefer a paper copy of the application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk’s Office, which is located in the lobby of City Hall. Once you have completed it, you can return it to the Clerk’s Office.



are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026.



Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

If you choose to turn in a paper copy application, it is due to the City Clerk’s Office no later than 4:00pm on Friday May 29, 2026.





We will contact you after the application deadline regarding the status of your application.







Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Recreation, Cultural and Community Service Director Mary Reidy

mreidy@shorelinewa.gov

206-801-2621

More Information:Recreation, Cultural and Community Service Director Mary Reidy206-801-2621







