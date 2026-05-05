Shoreline declares Bike Month; cuts bike lanes

Shoreline cut bike lanes on this section of Meridian Ave from the Transportation Improvement Plan (Oliver J Moffat)



By Oliver J Moffat



The Shoreline city council will declare May Bike Month and then review a Transportation Plan that cuts bike lanes. After proclaiming Earth Day, the city said greenhouse gas emissions are down only 6% towards the 60% reduction goal. Bike crashes hit record highs in Shoreline.



. With costs rising, the city returned the grant and cancelled the safety project. Bike lanes on Meridian Ave (from 175th to 200th) were cut because of understaffing, says the transportation plan . With costs rising, the city returned the grant and cancelled the safety project.





175th Street Corridor project costs ballooned again. The project would keep the road from collapsing during an earthquake and improve safety at Meridian Park elementary school. But costs have increased from $88,608,200 in 2024 to an estimated $107,459,210 in the latest TIP. Thecosts ballooned again. The project would keep the road from collapsing during an earthquake and improve safety at Meridian Park elementary school. But costs have increased from $88,608,200 in 2024 to an estimated $107,459,210 in





A Transportation Improvement Plan map shows funded (blue), partially funded (yellow) and unfunded (red) projects in Shoreline

Sidewalks connecting the North City business district to the Shoreline North Light Rail station are so far in the future that they have no completion dates, and costs increased from $17 million to over $24 million.



The city shortened the 15th Ave NE safety project in North City. Previously, pedestrian improvements along 15th Ave NE were planned from 175th to 200th, but now the city has shrunk the project to between 180th to 196th.



Over $148 million in transportation projects aren't funded.



The city made little progress towards its climate goals with 61% of climate pollution spewed from tailpipes in Shoreline.



Council member Laura Mork asked , “We had said by 2030 we'd have a 60% greenhouse gas reduction. How are we doing on that?”



“We're only down 6%. So we have 54% to go,” city staff said.







