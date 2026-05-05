April 2026 Shoreline Market Overview

Sales activity picked up meaningfully in April, with 54 homes closing compared to 34 in March, and up 20% from 45 sales a year ago.





This marks a notable rebound in transaction volume after a slower first quarter and suggests improved buyer engagement as we move into the spring market.

Pricing trends, however, continue to show some softness year over year. The median price came in at $827,000, down 5.5% from $875,000 last April and slightly below last month’s $846,250.





On a year-to-date basis, the median sits at $785,000, indicating that while activity is improving, pricing remains somewhat constrained compared to last year.





Price per square foot also reflects this trend, coming in at $504, down 6% year over year and below March’s $517.





The year-to-date figure of $514 is also below 2025’s $529.84, reinforcing that while values are relatively stable month to month, they remain lower compared to last year’s pace.





One of the more notable shifts this month is in market pace.





Homes sold in an average of 19 days, a sharp improvement from 23 days last month and significantly faster than 37 days a year ago.





This indicates that well-priced homes are attracting buyers quickly, even as broader pricing metrics remain under pressure.





The sold-to-list price ratio further highlights a more balanced market. Homes sold at 100.22% of list price in April, compared to 102.51% last year.





Year to date, the ratio stands at 100.72% versus 103.71% in 2025, showing that while buyers are still paying close to asking, the intensity of bidding competition has eased.





Overall, April reflects a market that is regaining momentum in terms of sales volume and speed, but with more measured pricing and negotiation dynamics than last year. Buyers are active, particularly for well-positioned homes, but remain more selective, keeping upward price pressure in check.





Summary:





Sales activity strengthened in April with a clear month-to-month and year-over-year increase. Homes are selling faster, signaling solid demand, but prices and price per square foot remain below last year’s levels.





The market continues to normalize, with less aggressive bidding and more balanced conditions between buyers and sellers.



Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about Shoreline’s real estate market or your home’s value - always happy to help!







LELLA NORBERG Managing Broker / Premier Properties Director WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE SHORELINE 206.351.4749 LellaNorberg.com Seattle Magazine Five Star Real Estate Agent 2022-2025







