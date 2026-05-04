Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs. Meadowdale at Meridian Park on 5-4-2026
Monday, May 4, 2026
Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Meadowdal
@ Meridian Park
5-4-2026
Meadowdale 4 - Shorewood 3
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Meadowdale
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Shorewood
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Meadowdale:
- Payton Aldridge
- Peyton Warnock (catcher)
- Ellie Van Horn
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Meadowdale:
- Samantha Martens 2-4 (HR)
- Peyton Warnock 1-4 (HR)
- Lillian McCormick 1-3 (2B)
- H. Weeks 2-3
- Zoey Perrault 1-4 (2B)
- Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (2B)
- Lillian Perrault 2-4 (2B)
- Maddie Schilperoort 1-3 (2B)
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