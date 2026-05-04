Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs. Meadowdale at Meridian Park on 5-4-2026

Monday, May 4, 2026

Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Meadowdal
@ Meridian Park
5-4-2026

Meadowdale 4 - Shorewood 3

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Meadowdale 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 8 1
Shorewood 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 1

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Meadowdale:
  • Payton Aldridge
  • Peyton Warnock (catcher)
Shorewood:
  • Ellie Van Horn
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights

Meadowdale:
  • Samantha Martens 2-4 (HR)
  • Peyton Warnock 1-4 (HR)
  • Lillian McCormick 1-3 (2B)
  • H. Weeks 2-3
Shorewood:
  • Zoey Perrault 1-4 (2B)
  • Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (2B)
  • Lillian Perrault 2-4 (2B)
  • Maddie Schilperoort 1-3 (2B)
--Paul Jensen



Posted by Carl Dinse at 11:50 PM
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