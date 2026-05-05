RAINBOW BINGO at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center May 8, 2026
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Doors open at 6:00pm
Bingo begins at 7:00pm
We are excited to announce that we have a yearlong sponsor for Rainbow Bingo, Suzan M. Shayler, Financial Advisor, ChFC® with Edward Jones! Be sure to thank her and her team for supporting the Center.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
The event takes place at the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155).
$20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
This is a 21+ event, and the cash bar will be open — get your tickets today!
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