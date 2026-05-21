Party June 1, 2026 to honor Chief Michael Harden upon his retirement from LFP Police Department

Thursday, May 21, 2026


After 25 years of service with the City of Lake Forest Park Police Department, Chief Michael Harden is retiring on June 1, 2026.

Join us on Friday, June 5, to celebrate his dedication and hard work, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Pfingst Animal Acres Park!

Featuring live entertainment from Chief Harden's son, Justin Harden, a beer garden sponsored by the Lake Forest Park Rotary, and food and drinks available for purchase.

Don't miss this special night to honor such an impactful member of the LFP community!

Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd, Lake Forest Park 98155

Posted by DKH at 12:31 AM
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