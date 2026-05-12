Diggin' Shoreline two-day Veggie Fest plant sale May 16-17, 2026 at the Senior Activity Center

Choose from 25 varieties of tomatoes, a wide selection of summer and winter squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, herbs, and other vegetables grown from heirloom, open-pollinated and certified organic seeds.

Diggin’ Shoreline is a local, all-volunteer, 501©3 non-profit organization serving Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Together, we practice, teach, and learn from each other healthy, sustainable ways to garden; build community, and have fun!









Lots of annuals, perennials, and natives, too.