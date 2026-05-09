Everyone had a good time at Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Activity Center

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for our Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Center! Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for our Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Center!





Photos courtesy Shoreline Police

It was a pleasure to meet with community members who brought interesting questions about police work, crime and prevention, juvenile offenders and other topics of interest - all over a cup of coffee.



It was a pleasure to meet with community members who brought interesting questions about police work, crime and prevention, juvenile offenders and other topics of interest - all over a cup of coffee.

It was such a great event that we even ran out of time!











