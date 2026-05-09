Everyone had a good time at Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Activity Center
Saturday, May 9, 2026
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for our Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Center!
|Photos courtesy Shoreline Police
It was a pleasure to meet with community members who brought interesting questions about police work, crime and prevention, juvenile offenders and other topics of interest - all over a cup of coffee.
It was such a great event that we even ran out of time!
Thank you Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center for the partnership!
--Shoreline Police
--Shoreline Police
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