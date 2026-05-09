Everyone had a good time at Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Activity Center

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday for our Coffee Social with a Cop at the Senior Center!

Photos courtesy Shoreline Police

It was a pleasure to meet with community members who brought interesting questions about police work, crime and prevention, juvenile offenders and other topics of interest - all over a cup of coffee.

It was such a great event that we even ran out of time!

Thank you Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center for the partnership!

--Shoreline Police


Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
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