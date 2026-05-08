NEMCo graduates another CERT class

More members of your community have taken the NEMCo class

Photo by Robin Mckenzie

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) has graduated another class in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. This program's primary focus is on keeping volunteer responders safe during an emergency. The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) has graduated another class in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. This program's primary focus is on keeping volunteer responders safe during an emergency.

There have been studies done of disaster responses and how people react. It is in our nature to want to help people during an emergency. Our desire to respond sometimes clouds our vision so we don't see the danger.





Have you ever pulled the pin on a fire extinguisher?

NEMCo CERT training includes a live fire exercise

Photo by Robin Mckenzie

All too often, it is the untrained person who just wants to help who gets injured, or worse. All too often, it is the untrained person who just wants to help who gets injured, or worse.





We know that during a disaster, our local emergency services could be overwhelmed. It might be days before professional help arrives. The CERT Program was developed to help people understand the hazards of responding, and give them some knowledge and tools so they can respond safely.





A collapsed structure with someone trapped is simulated in this NEMCo CERT exercise

Drone photo by Chase Boyd

NEMCo teaches a CERT class twice a year at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore. Registration will start in late summer for the NEMCo fall program. It's a free class that consists of 24 hours of instruction. NEMCo teaches a CERT class twice a year at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore. Registration will start in late summer for the NEMCo fall program. It's a free class that consists of 24 hours of instruction.





Part of NEMCo CERT training involves going into a dark, unfamiliar building to search for survivors Photo by Robin Mckenzie

In the spring, we offer the course in three 8-hour classes taught on weekends. In the fall, we offer eight 3-hour classes taught in the evening. Check out our website at In the spring, we offer the course in three 8-hour classes taught on weekends. In the fall, we offer eight 3-hour classes taught in the evening. Check out our website at northshoreemc.org for info.





--Patrick Ducey





