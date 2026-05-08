Gloria Z. Nagler: Sandy the Spitting Spider

Lucky enough to spot this Spitting Spider outside, hanging out on a wall of our home, when I was armed with a camera and macro lens. They’re recognizable by their brownish, humped body and striped legs (I love the pattern on their legs!).





Like almost all spiders they are harmless to humans. Google says less than one tenth of one percent of all spiders could be harmful to us. I worked to show my son early on that we should be kind, or at least peaceful, toward spiders.





Spitting Spiders don’t build webs, but instead cover their prey with a sticky, venomous “spit”. Sandy here was kind enough to give me a shadow to shoot, as well. And they eat mosquitoes, so what’s not to like?:)





And if I got the i.d. wrong, lemme know.





Love to you all and spideys, too,





--Gloria







