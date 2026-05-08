Become a PCO for your neighborhood - filing deadline Friday May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026


This week is PCO filing week for both Democrats and Republicans in King County. It would be incredible for Shoreline to fill all 80+ precincts with officers!

The time commitment is what you make it. These are publicly elected grassroots officials who connect local voters with either the Democratic or Republican parties. 

PCOs represent their neighbors, boost voter turnout, elect party leadership, and fill vacant legislative seats, acting as the foundation of local political organizing.

Online candidate filing for PCOs is open *now* through Friday, May 8, at 5:00pm.

There is no cost to file, and by going through the registration process, your specific precinct will be identified.



Posted by Carl Dinse at 1:39 AM
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