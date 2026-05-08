Travels with Charlie: Our Neighborhood Parks
Friday, May 8, 2026
|Charlie relaxing at Horizon View Park ready to say Hello.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
By Gordon Snyder
With our sunny days, Charlie and I headed to some of our neighborhood parks.
|McAleer Creek, looking upstream in Blue Heron Park.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
|Animal Acres Park Otters basking in the sunshine.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
This charming sculpture is in Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park. The sculpture is by Georgia Gerber whose bronze animal sculptures can be seen all around Puget Sound. It was donated by the Lake Forest Park Garden Club (whose plant sale is May 16, 2026).
|Walking along the path near the otters, and spotted this nature bouquet by an unknown park artist,
possibly part of the LFP Garden Club Otter Garden group.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Sweet bonus. Try to get outside and find your bonus.
Gordon Snyder (and Charlie)
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