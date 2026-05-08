Travels with Charlie: Our Neighborhood Parks

Charlie relaxing at Horizon View Park ready to say Hello.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder





With our sunny days, Charlie and I headed to some of our neighborhood parks.

McAleer Creek, looking upstream in Blue Heron Park.

Photo by Gordon Snyder





Animal Acres Park Otters basking in the sunshine.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Walking along the path near the otters, and spotted this nature bouquet by an unknown park artist,

possibly part of the LFP Garden Club Otter Garden group.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Sweet bonus. Try to get outside and find your bonus.





Gordon Snyder (and Charlie)











