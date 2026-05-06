Jobs: WSDOT Scoping Team Lead (TE3)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

WSDOT
Scoping Team Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$82,857 – $111,409 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Scoping Team Lead for Snohomish County within the Northwest Region Program Development Office. In this role, you will develop and document project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for highway improvement and preservation projects within the Highway Construction Program, ensuring alignment with agency priorities and funding constraints.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 11:16 PM
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