2026 3A Boys State Soccer Tournament (5/19 – 5/30) Primer

It was a controlled zen all day in the District 1 Final

By TCA By TCA









The Stormrays season record stands at 18-0-1, District champs, Wesco South champs, with an RPI of 0.9737. The Scots season record stands at 15-3-1, District runner-up, Wesco South runner-up, with an RPI of 0.8158.





Both Shorewood and Shorecrest (Wesco South) have qualified for the 3A State Tournament as the #2 and #6 seeds. Two other teams representing District 1 are Mount Vernon (Northwest Conference) and Edmonds-Woodway (Wesco South), the #12 and #19 seeds.





In the consolation playoff, Warriors got a fortunate unintended header loop into goal, then a gift from the Panthers keeper playing too cute in the midfield, got tackled, and Warriors simply popped it into an empty net, 2-0. Bulldogs beat Royals 2-1 in a more mundane affair.





Shorewood’s JV team finished the season with a respectable record of 8-3-4, finishing 2nd in the league table, slightly overshadowed by their undefeated 15-0-0 Shorecrest JV counterparts, topping the table. The stage is set for yet another monumental showdown in the future.



Following the conclusion of the District tournaments, the State 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from Districts 1-6. The top twelve seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance.





Shorewood is seeded #2, and will meet either #15 Decatur (North Puget Sound League, District 3) or #18 Mountain View (Greater St. Helens League, District 4) in the eighth-final on Friday 5/22.





Shorecrest is seeded #6, and will meet #11 Bishop Blanchet (Metro League, District 2) in another eighth-final on Friday 5/22. The other top seeds are #1 Mercer Island, #3 Silas and #4 Gig Harbor.





The play-in, eighth-final, and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, or at a neutral site, depending on geography. Quarter-finals will be on Saturday 5/23, semi-finals on Friday 5/29, and final on Saturday 5/30.





The State semifinals and finals, as is customary, will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, as well as a third place contest for the losing semi-finalists. How far can Shoreline’s Best go? Join us again on The Thrill & The Agony!







Last Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2026 the Shorewood Stormrays finished champions in the 3A District 1 soccer final versus Shorecrest Scots, winning a prosaic contest, 2-0 – a fair, clean match played with mutual respect and sportsmanship.