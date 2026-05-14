Shorewood Boys Soccer Advance To District Final, Going To State

Shorewood

Shorewood high school boys varsity soccer team put on a redoubtable performance last Tuesday night in clear, cool conditions at the 3A District 1 playoff semi-final match of the league postseason soccer tournament.





They had a grind against a tough Snohomish team in the quarter-final match last Saturday, but prevailed with tactical nous and by taking opportune chances. In the semi-final, they faced #5 seed Lynnwood at Shoreline Stadium, a familiar league foe.





Shorewood wrapped up the Wesco South league title on May 1st with a record of 11-0-0, qualified as the #1 seed for the District playoffs, with the best RPI ranking in District 1.





But #5 seed Lynnwood did not care one whit about seedings nor RPI as they knocked out favored Wesco North champs Monroe three days ago, 2-1 in double OT. And they brought that same fearless attitude against Shorewood at Shoreline Stadium, in a see-saw battle.





Rays ace striker #10, lethal in the 18-yard box, started fast and drew first blood within the first two minutes, 1-0. But the Royals did not cower and crumble, but instead decided to go for broke, throwing caution to the wind. Lynnwood struck back, breaching the usually impregnable Shorewood defense in the seventh minute with the equalizer, 1-1.





Rays shook off the setback, and responded with their usual methodical play. But Royals had taken a page from the Snohomish defensive playbook, and stymied the Rays attacks, with their GK #1 pulling off some superb saves. At the half, they had the Rays deadlocked at 1-1, all square - an improvement on two lopsided defeats during the league season.







In the second half, Lynnwood decided to come out as the aggressor, with the audacity to go on the attack, and within three minutes rocked Shorewood by taking the lead, 2-1. Rays had rarely trailed, and this was a gut punch, that had the Rays on their heels (if rays had any heels). In the second half, Lynnwood decided to come out as the aggressor, with the audacity to go on the attack, and within three minutes rocked Shorewood by taking the lead, 2-1. Rays had rarely trailed, and this was a gut punch, that had the Rays on their heels (if rays had any heels).





Did the Rays have the fortitude to come back from being stunned? Shorewood awakened from their torpor, and eight minutes later, on a fast break clawed their way back with a brace from star striker #10 equalizing, 2-2. Momentum ebbed and flowed, but Rays seemed to regain their swagger as they reasserted their normal attacking ferocity, while GK #22 kept the Royals at bay.





Invoking the mantra of their hitherto perfect, unbeaten season, striker #9 conjured some magic and fired a laser into the bottom right corner, 3-2. Just after the hour mark, Rays had rebounded just in the nick of time, closing the game out, they live to fight another day.





As the final whistle blows, there was more relief than joy, for a hard-earned victory that tested their nerve, as Shorewood has advanced to the District final, and qualified for State!





Notwithstanding that they are aiming to match their predecessors with a District championship, but also to extend the streak to four District titles in a row. But Coach Warner has only one incantation: One Game At A Time.





Shorecrest

At the other semi-final of the District 1 playoffs, #10 Edmonds-Woodway pushed #3 Shorecrest to the brink, tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, ending in PKs, 5-4 in favor of the Scots.





In the 3rd/4th playoffs, #8 Snohomish edged Wesco North champ #4 Monroe, 1-0; #2 Mount Vernon overcame #6 Everett 2-0.





So the final matchup (for 1st/2nd) is Shorewood vs Shorecrest, on Saturday 5/16, both qualify for State, win or lose.





3rd place matchup is Snohomish vs Edmonds-Woodway, 4th place matchup is Mount Vernon vs Lynnwood, both on Thursday 5/14, the winners qualify for State.



