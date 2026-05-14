Nominations open for Verity Credit Union's Grants for Growth

Verity team with past recipients , a $735 million asset financial institution based in Seattle and focused on socially responsible banking, is accepting nominations for its annual Grants for Growth program at a time of great need for many community-rooted organizations and microbusinesses.

Verity Credit Union , a $735 million asset financial institution based in Seattle and focused on socially responsible banking, is accepting nominations for its annual Grants for Growth program at a time of great need for many community-rooted organizations and microbusinesses.





A champion of building wealth for underserved individuals and businesses, Verity will provide $50,000 in unrestricted funding to selected Washington nonprofits and microbusinesses that strengthen underserved communities.





Makini's Kitchen was a 2025 recipient In 2025, Verity’s Grants for Growth program awarded grants to 16 nonprofits and microbusinesses throughout the region. In 2025, Verity’s Grants for Growth program awarded grants to 16 nonprofits and microbusinesses throughout the region.





Applications to become a 2026 grant awardee are being accepted through May 31, 2026, in honor of Small Business Month. Membership is not required, and prior applicants are welcome.





Submissions will be evaluated by a Verity review committee focusing on alignment with Verity’s values, potential community impact, and financial need.





Verity is proud to award five $5,000 grants for each category below to support the microbusinesses and nonprofits making a difference in our community:

Microbusiness Grant: For microbusiness owners with under $1M in annual revenue and fewer than 10 employees, operating for fewer than five years. Priority applicants include BIPOC-, women-, LGBTQ+-, and veteran-owned businesses. Nonprofit Grant: For grassroots 501(c)(3) organizations with assets under $250,000, led by or serving historically marginalized communities, with a focus on social justice, environmental justice, equity, or financial wellness. Funding is flexible, and recipients may use grants where they are needed most, with no spending limitations.



Funding is flexible, and recipients may use grants where they are needed most, with no spending limitations.

"Grants for Growth exists because we believe the businesses and organizations rooted in the communities that make up the fabric of the greater Seattle area deserve access to real investment,” said Tonita Webb, CEO of Verity Credit Union. “The businesses and nonprofits we fund through Grants for Growth are the heartbeat of their communities. When a microbusiness expands, when a grassroots nonprofit deepens its reach, the whole community feels it. Verity is honored to play a part in that, and deeply committed to continuing this work for years to come."



Beyond direct funding, grant recipients have access to ongoing relationships and advocacy, including increased visibility, financial coaching, and additional Verity resources such as business loans.





Unlike traditional grant programs that can be exclusionary and overly formal, Verity's Grants for Growth is straightforward and welcoming by design. As a community development credit union, Verity prioritizes authenticity, transparency, and access to real people behind the brand.





apply by May 31 at this link.



Eligible microbusinesses and nonprofits are encouraged to

Verity Chief Impact Strategy Officer Ziquora Banks

and Community Impact Manager Mandy Lee





Verity Credit Union is one of Washington State’s longest-standing credit unions, putting people, the planet, and prosperity for all above the bottom line. Our mission is to make meaningful, positive, and lasting change by partnering with our members and communities to co-create solutions.





As a socially responsible financial institution, about 87% of our deposits support the local economy and members with loans, big and small, to improve the well-being of businesses and individuals, especially those who have been historically left out of the financial system.





We are one of a few financial institutions with a Black woman CEO and a leadership team and board that identifies predominantly as female, allowing us to embody the change we’re working towards. Together, we can create stronger, healthier, more sustainable communities by making people-centric decisions.





