WeatherWatcher: June Gloom in May, some showers later in the week

From the archives: Gloomy day at Richmond Beach, May 13, 2019.

Photo by Carl Dinse

After the heatwave early last week, we've been in a more typical May or June weather pattern around here. A shallow marine layer of cooler air and low clouds has had a solid grip on us since Tuesday. Generally, more of the same is in our future, with some sun breaks here and there.





The Forecast from the from the National Weather Service is calling for mostly cloudy skies Saturday night through Monday morning. Low temperatures in the 50's and high temperatures in the 60's. Sun is expected to make an appearance later in the days Monday through next weekend. Temperatures are expected to continue reaching the upper 60's to low 70's with lows in the 50's.





Rain might make a return with a slight chance of showers Tuesday night through next weekend. Currently there is no major storms in the forecast to bring us anything significant.





Last week's highlights:

High temperature: 82.4°F (Monday)

Low temperature: 47.1°F (Thursday)

No measurable rain.

Average temperature: 59.2°F (5.3°F above average)



High and low temperatures in Shoreline compared to normal







For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com









You can see our nice little heat wave on the graphs above. This did break some daily records but not the highest temperature recorded in the month of May. I don't consider these warm days to be out of character for May. It is typical to have a few days here and there reach the low 80's by the time we get past mid-April.