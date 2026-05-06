Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Cedar Park Christian at Meridian Park on 5-5-2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Cedar Park Christian
@ Meridian Park
5-5-2026

Cedar Park Christian 16 - Shorewood 7

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Meadowdale 1 1 2 7 1 0 4 16 16 3
Shorewood 2 0 0 1 2 2 0 7 7 3

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Cedar Park Christian:
  • S. Southard
  • G. Charlton (4)
  • E. Meikle (catcher)
Shorewood:
  • Zoey Perrault
  • June Hinton (catcher)
  • Grace McLaughlin (4) (catcher)
Highlights

Cedar Park Christian:
  • A. Foster 2-5 (2 2Bs)
  • E. Meikle 2-5 (2B)
  • K. Charlton 3-5 (2B, 3B)
  • G. Charlton 2-5 (3B)
  • S. Southard 3-4 (2B, HR)
Shorewood:
  • Maddie Schilperoort 2-4
  • Rose Gallagher 1-4 (HR)
  • Saige Brenden 1-2
--Paul Jensen



Posted by Carl Dinse at 11:13 PM
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