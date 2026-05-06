Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Cedar Park Christian at Meridian Park on 5-5-2026
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Cedar Park Christian
@ Meridian Park
5-5-2026
Cedar Park Christian 16 - Shorewood 7
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Meadowdale
|1
|1
|2
|7
|1
|0
|4
|16
|16
|3
|Shorewood
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|7
|3
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Cedar Park Christian:
- S. Southard
- G. Charlton (4)
- E. Meikle (catcher)
- Zoey Perrault
- June Hinton (catcher)
- Grace McLaughlin (4) (catcher)
Cedar Park Christian:
- A. Foster 2-5 (2 2Bs)
- E. Meikle 2-5 (2B)
- K. Charlton 3-5 (2B, 3B)
- G. Charlton 2-5 (3B)
- S. Southard 3-4 (2B, HR)
- Maddie Schilperoort 2-4
- Rose Gallagher 1-4 (HR)
- Saige Brenden 1-2
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